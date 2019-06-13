Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik comes to know that Naira is alive! Watch video

Post the leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we've seen that Naira and Kartik are again living separately. But this time, the situation is different. Kartik believes that Naira is dead since she stepped on a landmine in front of him. Her body was never found hence the entire Goenka family has assumed her dead. But Naira has flown off to Goa to start her new life with her son Kairav. Even though she's happy with her five-year-old son, there's never a moment when she doesn't miss her husband Kartik. On her birthday, Naira is missing him when she starts having such a realistic dream about him. She dreams that Kartik has come to know that Naira is alive.

In the video, you can see that Kartik is angry to learn that Naira has deceived him. But Naira goes on explaining that Kartik himself is responsible for the situation. She even blames him for sabotaging not one but three lives with his mistrust. But fortunately or unfortunately, it was just a dream.

On the other hand, Naira's son Kairav throws a surprise party for his mom. He bakes a fruit cake for her, which is her favourite and even invites her Yoga class friends to their house. Naira is happy with her new life but she can't stop thinking about Kartik.

On a related note, Kartik has also moved on with Gayu's son Vansh and Vedika in his life. Talking about Vedika, she's currently living with Kartik in Goenka house. This goes back to the time when Naira was assumed dead by her family. Kartik met with an accident, during which a man saves his life. Though Kartik was saved, but the man who saved him lost his life. Before dying, the man took a promise from Kartik that he will always take care of his only daughter Vedika. Hence, Kartik and the entire Goenka family is paying that debt to this day. TV actress Pankhury Awasthy is playing the role of Vedika in the show.

Meanwhile, apart from Parul Chauhan, Mohena Kumari Singh and Debolina Chatterjee, two more actors have quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Twins who played Luv and Kush in the show, left the show post the leap. They shared a heartwarming message on social media for team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.