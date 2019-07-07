Image Source : TWITTER Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Has Kartik and Naira's son Kairav aka Shaurya Sha quit the show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the most popular shows of Indian Television, will reportedly see a shocking development. The popular actor Shaurya Shah, who was portraying the role of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) son Kairav will be no more seen in the show.

As per sources, the young and talented actor Shaurya was loved by one and all on the sets. He was audiences sweetheart. However, the boy has quit the show. The reason for this major decision is his ill health. He has been keeping unwell and hence he is forced to leave the show.

The little boy also confirmed the news via his social media account. He posted: ” The most difficult part of today is to say”Good-bye” I m grateful to the entire team of YRKKH for all the love, support, and care. I extend a big thank you to all my fans for loving me as “Kairav” you all will be missed until I meet again. Last but not the least, thank you Jai sir for believing in me Naira didi u will always be my favourite and will be missed forever.”

However, Shaurya has now deleted the post from his social media. Nonetheless, his post is being widely shared by fan pages across Instagram.

Meanwhile, the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hAI recently had a gala time as they partied hard in a club. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Pankhuri Awasthy, Shilpa Raizada and Ali Hassan among others were seen at the party. Shilpa took to her Instagram to share pictures from the party. She captioned the same as, "what a fun party with my team #yrkkh FAMILYat the Launch of “PLAY THE LOUNGE."

Speaking of the show, we saw how Naira and Kartik have been again leading a life as a separated couple. Naira along with kid Kairav now stays in Goa and Kartik can be seen with new friend Vedika. As per the ongoing track, Kartik and Naira are about the meet each other and she will reveal that Kartik is Kairav's father. Kartik will get annoyed at her for keeping this as a secret.