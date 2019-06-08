Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: As Naira dies in YRKKH, Pankhuri Awashthy starts shooting (Pics Inside)

It was one sad episode for all the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lovers last night. In the last episode, Naira accidentally steps on a landmine and ends up being dead. Fast forward to her funeral, Kartik is heartbroken and is blaming himself for her death. For those who didn't follow, Kartik doubts Naira's character and asks her if something happened between her and Mihir. This breaks her heart and she runs out of the house in her car, where she meets with an accident. After Naira's death, a new character will be introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy will be entering the show soon and she has also started shooting for her part.

Pankhuri Awasthy shared a few pictures from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets and announced her second innings on television. She also revealed about her character while talking to Pinkvilla. She said, "She’s a simple yet mature girl who’ll gradually make a place for herself in the family given her soft spoken, loving and caring demeanour.”

Pankhuri Awasthy wrote on social media, "Vedika. Starting a new journey but as always nothing without all your love and support! when the name says it all... #consciousness #altar #river #celestial #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai.”

It seems like Pankhuri is really very excited to start her journey on small screen with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was also revealed that her character will be seen opposite Mohsin Khan's character Kartik. This might affect the loyal fanbase of Kaira. When asked about the same, she said, "Yes... they’ve got a huge following .. so I’m sure the fans wouldn’t want that (Kaira separation even if temporary)... I just hope that this character can make a place for itself too."

Another report suggests that Naira has faked her own death to escape Kartik. She will be seen as a single mother fostering her child away from Goenka house.