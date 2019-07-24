Image Source : INSTAGRAM It's a boy for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri and husband Vikas Kalantri

Actress Priyanka Kalantri, best known for her role in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been blessed with a baby boy on July 24. Her husband and actor Vikas Kalantri shared the happy news on social media. Both the mother and newborn son are healthy. The adorable couple Priyanka and Vikas Kalantri have been sharing pregnancy journey with fans on Instagram throughout and, today as their little boy arrived in this world, their happiness knew no bounds.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, proud father Vikas Kalantri announced that wife Priyanka Kalantri has given birth to a son. " We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy @priyankavikaaskalantri. a different feeling and so excited", the Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Mara actor said while sharing a gorgeous picture from Priyanka's maternity shoot.

Priyanka Kalantri and husband Vikas Kalantri tied the knot in 2012 and, proud parents are extremely happy and excited to welcome their first baby.

It was on April 30, 2019 that Priyanka Kalantri had shared the news of her pregnancy on April 30, 2019. The Yeh Rishta Kay Kehlata Hai actress shared a picture flaunting her baby bump in a white lace maxi dress, and Vikaas could be seen hugging her from the back.

