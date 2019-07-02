Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel saves Krystle D’souza from Mumbai rains, actress shares cute thank you post

Karan Patel saves Krystle D’souza from Mumbai rains, actress shares cute thank you post

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Karan Patel has been ruling the headlines these days. Earlier he was in the limelight for his angry post for a troll who sent demeaning posts to his wife Ankita Bhargav and now he has turned savior for Tv actress Krystle D’souza who was stuck because of Mumbai rains. The Brahmarakshas actress Krystle D’souza stepped out for her house with her friend only to get stuck on the water-logged roads of the city. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since Saturday evening and many other television and Bollywood celebrities have shared their stories of getting stranded. However, for Krystle D’souza, Karan Patel came to the rescue after which the actress thanked him in a cute Instagram post.

Krystle D’souza and her friend Rahul Sharma stepped out in the city when their car broke down near Karan Patel’s house. After waiting for a while, the actress called the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and he came to rescue instantly. However, on the way, Karan’s car too broke down. Eventually, the actor managed to save the two and brought them to his house. Check out the post here-

Krytsle later shared her experience on her Instagram stories and wrote, “We were stranded in the floods for a very long time on the road. Called @karan9198 since he lives close to where we were stuck and has an SUV and he was ready to come and pick us up in a min. Unfortunately, his car also broke down as well. We walked in water that was almost upto our waist and finally we are here.”

Check out the videos:

On the other hand, actors like Rakul Preet Singh and others are also stranded in the Mumbai rains. The De De Pyaar De actress even shared through a tweet that she is stuck on the airport since last night and waiting for her flight. Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna had also mentioned in her Instagram story that her Sanjivani 2 shoot got canceled due to the rains. Looks like Mumbai has really come to a standstill.

