Image Source : INSTAGRAM What breakup? TV couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Gossip mills have been abuzz with rumours that said TV couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora were facing troubles in their relationship. The two have been dating each other for more than nine years, and the rumours came as a shocker to their fans. But putting all such rumours to rest, Pooja and Raj celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together.

In pictures posted on Instagram, Raj and Pooja can be seen posing with Meiyang Chang, Karan Wahi, Rahul Sharma, and Krystle D'souza.

Raj and Pooja twinned in similar outfits as they visited Karan's home for Ganpati celebrations.

Raj Singh Arora wrote on Instagram: "To the home of my oldest friend @karanwahi As a Image taker & an Image Maker, I am super selfish about images clicked from my phone and seldom share them with anyone till I have posted them first BUT yesterday @krystledsouza stole my phone & send the Images out to everyone !I decided ok i will be the last one to post the Image ..... so here we are the whole lots of us Ganpati Bappa Morya P.S Note - I will not being doing a part 2 of the series on ECO Ganpati / Visarjan as a photo series, will keep this moment as part 2 of the series. Rest assured Wahi & Family did the Visarjan at home & then the Mud & water was put into the plants in Karans house here in #Mumbai".

A report in an entertainment portal had earlier suggested that Pooja and Raj’s relationship in trouble. However, both TV stars squashed the rumours and asked gossip mongers to not spread such baseless speculation.‘’There is no truth to it. I will appreciate it if people don’t encourage such rumours,’’ Pooja Gor told Tellychakkar.

Raj told the portal, ‘’I don’t know from where this news is coming. It’s absolutely untrue.’’

