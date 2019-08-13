Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Niti Taylor to marry Pariskshit Bawa: See Inside Pics, Videos from their mehendi ceremony

Niti Taylor, who is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz and Ghulaam, is all set to marry beau Pariskshit Bawa. The TV actress recently announced her engagement on social media. Several of Niti Taylor’s friends from the fraternity were quick to drop congratulatory messages for her. Stars like Karan Wahi, Nakuul Mehta, Aparna Dixit, Vikas Gupta, Zaan Khan, Stebin Ben, Krissann Barretto, Chandni Bhagwanani, Divya Agarwal, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Karan Jotwani and Mreenal Deshraj were among those who wished Niti and Parikshit.

Soon after the engagement news of Niti Taylor and Pariskshit Bawa surfaced online, pictures and videos from their mehendi ceremony have also made it to the internet.

Niti Taylor engaged to Pariskshit Bawa

Niti Taylor Mehendi ceremony

Niti and Parikshit make for an adorable in the photos.

In the mehendi ceremony, Niti Taylor was wearing an olive green crop top and teamed the same with matching the skirt. Flower jewellry, hair tied in a bun and radiant makeup completed her look

Twinning in olive green, the couple made everyone's heart melt with her amazing chemistry.

Niti Taylor to marry Pariskshit Bawa

Niti Taylor, who made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009), shot to fame playing the lead role of Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan. Her real-life romance with Samthaan also made news until they parted ways.

Niti Taylor, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, also has shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Laal Ishq to her credit.

