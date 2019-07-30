Image Source : TWITTER TV actor Mohit Abrol on controversial breakup post about ex Mansi Srivastava: Someone hacked my Instagram

TV actor Mohit Abrol sent everyone into a frenzy when he took to Instagram and shared how he tried to commit suicide after he learnt about his ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava's alleged infidelity. According to the post, the actor accused his ex-fiancee of cheating and fraud, claiming her was always there for her during their eight-year relationship. He also claimed that he tried to kill himself when he found out about an alleged affair between his finacee and her co-star Arhaan Behl. Now, the Porus actor, in a new Instagram post has reacted to the controversial Instagram post.

Mohit Abrol said that his Instagram account hacked and someone wanted to defame Mansi. He also added how nothing in the post which was mentioned is true and also said how it has affected both their families.

He wrote, "Guys someone hacked into my Instagram profile and posted this picture from @dearmansi facebook profile. When I got to know about it in the morning I deleted the post at 7.30. I secured my account. All the sites jumped onto it, nothing that was mentioned in that post is true. Someone wanted to defame Mansi and made a bad story. I'm really saddened and disgusted by the person who did it. I'm launching a police complaint about the same. This news has deeply impacted our families and us. I request all the websites and newspapers to retract the story ASAP. We both will be great full for it.”

Mansi had confirmed their breakup to a portal and said, “Sometimes things aren't meant to be and we accepted that we were not meant for each other. We have have no hard feelings for each other. Mohit and I haven't spoken anything wrong about each other and wouldn't want to ever. Also, I don't like talking about my personal life in public and like to keep that privacy to my own-self.”

Mohit Abrol is a TV actor known for being a part of various shows like: Balika Vadhu, Razia Sultan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne, MTV Fanaah, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Gangaa, Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Porus.

Meanwhile, Mansi Srivastava is an Indian television actress known for playing Bhavya Pratap Rathore in Ishqbaaaz and Lavanya in Divya Drishti.

