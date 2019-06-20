Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gets stuck at Newark Airport; expresses anger on twitter

TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu had to experience hours of great turmoil when she got stranded at the Newark Airport for more than 12 hours.

New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 10:18 IST
TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gets stuck at Newark Airport

TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu had to experience hours of great turmoil when she got stranded at the Newark Airport for more than 12 hours. Teejay was on her way to join her husband Karanvir Bohra for the promotions of her upcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Teejay took to her social media to express her anger and disappointment with the airlines. She posted in a series of tweets how badly the airlines treated over 400 passengers and didn’t even offer food or any compensation. Teeja revealed that she has been waiting at the airports for over 12 hours now but the airlines has not been considerate of the passenger’s situation.

Teejay revealed that the flight earlier got delayed because one of the passengers was not feeling well, after which, they were offloaded and were asked to sit in the airport with no clarity on the matter. Teejau wrote, “Sitting @ Newark airport,aftr sitting 4 hours inside the @unitedaircraft. Apparently delay ws due2 an unwell passenger.Then they had 2change flight crew. Next thing we know, we're all offloaded, sitting in the airport agn. No clarity on what's happening - is thr a manager here?”

Teejay called it a mental trauma as she had to wait for 14 hours with no confirmation about the flight. In another tweet she wrote, “Request compensation?? Are you serious? After sitting on a flight for 4 hours, with NO FOOD, then standing in line for 6 hours, still NO FOOD, you have the audacity to tell me to 'request' compensation?? You have sunk to a new low, even for you!! @united #UnitedAirlines”

Take a look at some of her tweets:

TV producer and Karanvir Bohra’s close friend Vikas Gupta also replied to Teejay Sidhu’s tweet and slammed the airlines:

 

