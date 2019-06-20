TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gets stuck at Newark Airport; expresses anger on twitter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gets stuck at Newark Airport

TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu had to experience hours of great turmoil when she got stranded at the Newark Airport for more than 12 hours. Teejay was on her way to join her husband Karanvir Bohra for the promotions of her upcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Teejay took to her social media to express her anger and disappointment with the airlines. She posted in a series of tweets how badly the airlines treated over 400 passengers and didn’t even offer food or any compensation. Teeja revealed that she has been waiting at the airports for over 12 hours now but the airlines has not been considerate of the passenger’s situation.

Teejay revealed that the flight earlier got delayed because one of the passengers was not feeling well, after which, they were offloaded and were asked to sit in the airport with no clarity on the matter. Teejau wrote, “Sitting @ Newark airport,aftr sitting 4 hours inside the @unitedaircraft. Apparently delay ws due2 an unwell passenger.Then they had 2change flight crew. Next thing we know, we're all offloaded, sitting in the airport agn. No clarity on what's happening - is thr a manager here?”

Teejay called it a mental trauma as she had to wait for 14 hours with no confirmation about the flight. In another tweet she wrote, “Request compensation?? Are you serious? After sitting on a flight for 4 hours, with NO FOOD, then standing in line for 6 hours, still NO FOOD, you have the audacity to tell me to 'request' compensation?? You have sunk to a new low, even for you!! @united #UnitedAirlines”

Take a look at some of her tweets:

An ill passenger fainted in the boarding area b4 everyone boarded, @united. He was NOT WELL but your staff escorted him onto a FOURTEEN hour flight, told him 2fly. He had2 eventually get offloaded because he cdnt evn stand!! SHAME On YOU 4this reckless, insensitive behaviour!! — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 19, 2019

These are the three people from #United trying to help about 400 passengers. People are tired, hungry, struggling with small children, but they are least bothered. Zero customer service, zero concern. @united pic.twitter.com/0RozkqQYYv — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 19, 2019

It's been over 6 hours that I've been I waiting in line, from midnight until 6:15am. Please tell me what the compensation will be for all this anguish? @united #UnitedAirlines — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 19, 2019

I don't think a worse airline than @united exists in this world!! On top of that, you offer NO compensation at all! Every airline compensates, either monetarily or through an upgrade. #UnitedAirlines #unitedairlinessucks — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) June 19, 2019

TV producer and Karanvir Bohra’s close friend Vikas Gupta also replied to Teejay Sidhu’s tweet and slammed the airlines:

Is this how @EWRairport @CityofNewarkNJ lets an airline treats people when they stop at Newark. Passengers have fainted out of fatigue and just waiting. Well it would be nice someone decides to be a good human being there . https://t.co/or3oLaSHJM — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) June 19, 2019

