Tunisha Sharma to play grown-up Kulfi in Star Plus daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala spin-off?

Kullfi Kummar Bajewala to take a spin-off? Tunisha Sharma, who was seen in Internet Wala Love opposite Shiving Narang might be seen as the grown-up Kulfi in Star Plus daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and replace Aakriti Sharma.d Anjali Anand is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has successfully completed one year and has become people's favourite. It is also showing good ranks on the TRP charts. However, according to the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to make a spin-off to the show. Aakariti Sharma who is appreciated for her role and marvellous acting in the show will be shown as a grown-up child.

Going by the buzz, Tunisha Sharma might play the role of grown up Kullfi Kumar. However, it has not been finalised yet. According to one of the leading sources, "Though the show is at its very initial stage, the makers are working out on possible options for the lead protagonists. And Tunisha has been one apt find to play the role of Kulfi. However, nothing has been confirmed on paper."

The news is yet to be confirmed by the makers of the show and Tunisha Sharma herself. However, it will be extremely fun to see grown-ups Kulfi and Amyra.

Talking about Tunisha Sharma, she was seen in serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love. Not just this, she is also seen in movies like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

