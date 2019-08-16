Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover returning to the show?

The Kapil Sharma Show definitely misses the epic laughter ride by none other than Sunil Grover. Bharat fame, Sunil Grover not only made The Kapil Sharma Show livelier but also won our hearts with his epic comic timings. Sometimes he was Dr. Mashoor Gulati, while other times he used to look glamorous in the role of Guthi Bhabhi. One can say that more than Sunil Grover, his on-screen roles of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Guthi became popular and no one can deny the fact. After Sunil Grover left the show, due to some personal glitches with Kapil Sharma, the show lost a life.

However, the recent speculations are hinting towards returning of the best man to the show. Is Sunil Grover getting back to The Kapil Sharma Show? Well, not clearly but yes there is a buzz that the actor might be soon seen in the show with Kapil Sharma on Sony TV. In a recent interview with Times of India, Sunil Grover talked about the coming up of his role as Guthi and how it became so popular. He said, “After I got work in radio, TV & films, soon ‘Gutthi’ was in limelight and in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called for a live show and when I went on stage, the audience was roaring! It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him was smiling and entertained. The young boy who didn’t let failures dim his dreams and overpower his need for victory. So even though I have come this far… this young boy has a long way to go,”

Sunil Grover was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat. The two were seen sharing comfort on the sets of the movie. Not just this, right after the release of Salman Khan's Bharat, it was speculated that Sunil Grover might return to the show, considering that Salman Khan is the producer of TKSS.

Though it is just the buzz which hints towards Sunil Grover's return to The Kapil Sharma Show, there is not confirmation received on behalf of the actor or the makers of the show.

