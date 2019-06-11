The Kapil Sharma Show: Shahid Kapoor can't get angry on househelp, wife Mira Kapoor is the reason

Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes Kabir Singh star cast Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani for a fun banter

The Kapil Sharma Show is the weekly dosage of fun and entertainment. With celebrities coming in to promote their upcoming movie, watching them entertaining us is surely a delight. This coming weekend, Kabir Singh star cast, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show. Kapil Sharma will be taking us for a laughter ride with Shahid and Kiara. They discussed the movie scenes and revealed how the star cast had fun on the sets. Shahid Kapoor also told about the times when he had to take a bath for 2 hours before going back home to Misha and Zain.

Kapil Sharma will be addressing Shahid Kapoor saying that they both met recently at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Modi ji’s swearing-in ceremony. He will go on to say, “Bhaut acha time chal raha hai aapka, pehle Rashtrapati Bhavan aur ab Kapil Sharma show.” Both Kapil and Shahid will laugh out loud for the same. Not just this, Shahid Kapoor will be sharing his experience will shooting for the movie. Kapil Sharma, as usual, will try to flirt with Kiara Advani who will hardly pay attention to the comedian.

As the trailer of Kabir Singh is ranking on our timeline, we get to see Shahid Kapoor running after his maid as she breaks the glass. On a similar note, Shahid talks about Mira Kapoor and how she deals with domestic helpers. He even revealed that Mira brought along an army of maids when she got married to Shahid Kapoor. Not just this, Shahid Kapoor told that he is scared of breaking a glass at home and can't offend the maids.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It is set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.

Watch Kabir Singh official trailer