The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh looks unrecognizable in her throwback picture from modelling days

Archana Puran Singh who is generally known for her jolly nature and carefree laughter is these days seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Just like various other celebrities who share their Thursday throwback picture showing their good old days, Archana too took to her social media handle to share an old picture of hers from her modeling days. We bet you won’t be able to recognize her.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Archana captioned it as, “Strike a pose... just do it! #throwbackmodelling I have no idea where or when this picture was taken. Zahir hai ek zamaana ho gaya! #retrobollywood.”

Archana began with her acting career with Wah, Kya Scene Hai and later was seen in various TV shows like Jaane Bhi Do Paro, Shrimaan Shrimati and Archana Talkies. She took part in Nach Baliye season 1 with her husband Parmeet Sethi but got eliminated very early. They both even hosted dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 1. Archana is also seen in various laughter shows like The Great Indian Family Drama, Comedy Circus, and others.

