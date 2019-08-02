Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update: Jethalal and Inspector Chalu Pandey trace Bapuji’s red van

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update: Jethalal to receive call from Bapuji

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update: Jethalal and all the people in Gokuldham are very worried as they are not able to find the whereabouts of Bapuji. In the latest episode, Inspector Chalu Pandey tries to search about the whereabouts of Bapuji with the help of Gokuldhamwasi but they all witness many obstacles. Inspector Chalu Pandey, Jethalal and Iyer manage to extract the CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and get to know about the red van. However, they also find out that the van has moved out of the city.

On the other hand, in Gokuldham, Tapu Sena, Bhide, Popatlal, Abdul, Dr Hathi and Sodhi find themselves helpless as they are unable to get any information about Bapuji. Next, they all try to trace the van and move out of the city. As they stand outside a Dhaba to extract more information about Bapuji, Jethalal receives a call from his father. On the call, Bapuji shouts Jethalal’s name but couldn’t give any hint or information about his location and the call gets disconnected. Inspector Chalu Pandey comes forward and asks his staff to trace the location of Bapuji’s phone. They get successful in getting fruitful information from the call and set for the location at which Bapuji is kept in order to rescue him from the kidnappers.

Jethalal, Iyer and Chalu Pandey set to rescue Bapuji in the police jeep along with two constables, while the rest of the Gokuldham people occupy the other three cars. After crossing an abandoned place Sodhi’s car breaks down. Soon after the police jeep also breaks down as one of its tyres get punctured. Jethalal lashes out on Iyer for talking pessimistically about the tyres a few minutes back. Inspector Chalu Singh shouts on both Jethalal and Iyer as they they started arguing in the middle of the road. Even when they get Sodhi’s car repaired, it doesn’t start. He asks the team of Gokuldham to push the car and then it starts.

In today's episode, Inspector Chalu Pandey, Jethal and the team of Gokuldham people will trace the red van in which Bapuji is kidnapped. Do you think they will be able to find Bapuji in the red van?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to bring smiles on many faces for more than 11 years now. Recently, the cast of the comedy show celebrated their 11 years and also thanked the producers for making such an iconic show. During the celebrations they also remembered Kavi Kumar Azad who played the role of Dr. Hathi in the show for the longest time. Dilip Joshi, who play Jethalal, also revealed that he misses Disha Vakani aka the original Dayaben.

