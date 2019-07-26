Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actress to play Sonu in the popular show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, THIS actress out of the show

Counted amongst one of the most popular and longest-running shows of Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has never left its audience disappointed. The comedy show has been making the audience laugh from quite a long time and is all set to complete 11 successful years on July 28, 2019. Just like other characters like Dayaben, Jethalal, Baapuji, Tapu, Taarak Mehta, the character of Sonu also played a crucial role.

The role of Sonu was previously played by actress Nidhi Bhanushali who bid the show goodbye because of her studies. There were reports which claimed that the makers were looking out for new actress to take her place in the show and now it seems that the wait is finally over. As per a report in TOI, “The makers have shortlisted two actresses, Jinal Jain, and Palak Siddhwani to play the role of Bhide and Madhavi's daughter Sonu. After conducting numerous auditions the makers have now shortlisted the two of them.”

The report further state that very soon the producer of the show will be finalizing one of them for the role of Sonu. Talking about Jinal, she was previously a part of shows like Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Vaada Raha and was last seen in Pyaar Ke Papad. While Palak happens to be a newcomer and has just shot a few advertisements.

Talking about Nidhi, she began her career with the show but after 6 years, she was finding it hard to strike a balance between her professional and personal life. Therefore she decided to quit the show and focus in pursuing her BA from a college in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the show recently came in the limelight when the lead actress Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in September 2017 and even after two years, she did not return. There were reports that the makers sent the actress an ultimatum post which they decided to put an end to her association with the show by looking out for a new face for the role of Dayaben.

