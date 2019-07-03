Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi opens up about his Dr Hathi photo on Doctor's Day

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi opens up about his Dr Hathi photo on Doctors’ Day

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal, played by actor Dilip Joshi, ruled the headlines recently for his Instagram post of late actor Kavi Kumar Azad who played the role of Dr Hathi on National Doctors’ Day. The post left many fans go down the memory lane and remember the actor and also left many others with a smile on their face. However, in a recent interview, Dilip Joshi revealed that he was not the one who shared the picture. The picture in question was posted on National Doctor’s Day on July 1.

While talking to Spotboye about the same, Dilip Joshi revealed, "I didn't put any Dr Hathi memory on my Insta. In fact, I am not on Insta. So where's the question? I only have a Twitter account which I am hardly active on. It was apparently all done by my fans." Dilip Joshi revealed that his bust schedule doesn’t allow him to be very active on social media which is the reason that he hasn’t joined Instagram. He said, "Apart from my show, I rather keep doing events and films."

He added, "I miss Kavi bhai a lot. It's been a year that he left us but we still haven't come to terms with it. We miss him on the set whenever we shoot". For the unversed, actor Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on July 9 last year. At that time, Dilip Joshi had said, "It is very, very shocking for me. I am in London for some work and I got a call from the set about this. I am terribly shaken up. I still can’t believe that he is no more with us. Last week, we were shooting together before I left for London. And he was in a jolly mood like always. I can't believe that it was my last meeting with him. He will be missed by all of us. He was a lovely person. May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to his family”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the news for another reason as well. It is said that the show’s lead character Dayaben, earlier played by Disha Vakani, will soon make a comeback. As per a report in Spotboye.com, Vibhuti Sharma, who has done small roles in shows such as Bade Acche Lagtey Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat did her mock shoot recently leaving makers impressed. She looked and played out the closest to Disha, however, she has still not signed on the dotted lines.

