Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu reunites with co-stars Ambika Ranjankar and Kush Shah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It has been more than a decade but the popularity of SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hasn't faded a bit. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved by fans because of its unique characters and their funny ways of dealing with absurd situations. The show has lately been hitting the headlines due to its female lead character. Yes, we are talking about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, who left the show post embracing motherhood. There are rumours of makers having found their new Dayaben as Disha has refused to re-enter the show.

Well, we are not going to talk about Disha's entry into the show. Do you remember former Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali? Recently, Ambika Ranjankar aka Mrs Hathi shared a picture with her on-screen son Kush Shah and Nidhi on Instagram. ''Pure love and fun looks like this,'' she captioned the post. Have a look at the pictures below.

Undoubtedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is like a big happy family. Despite leaving the show, Nidhi makes sure to keep in touch and hang out with her former co-stars. For unversed, Nidhi and Kush are quite good friends. They keep on sharing pictures of their get-together on social media.

On a related note, Nidhi quit the show a couple of months as she wanted to keep her focus on studies. She is pursuing BA from a Mumbai college. For uninitiated, earlier, Jheel Mehta, who played the character of Sonu also quit the show to pursue her studies.