Remember Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanusali? This is how former Sonu looks now

Nidhi Bhanusali, better known as Sonu Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has transformed into a glamourous diva. Even though the actress is no longer a part of TMKOC, her transformation pictures are stunning and fans can't help but stare in awe. Nidhi Bhanushali recently quit the longest-running Indian sitcom as she wanted to focus on her further studies. The role of the new Sonu is now being played by Palak Sidhwani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Nidhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 and had been associated with it for more than seven years. Over the years, her style statement has been bang on and, her latest pictures are proof.

Now away from the small-screen, Nidhi has completely transformed herself into a glamorous diva. She might not be seen on TV but is making full use of her Instagram profile.

From posting nature photos to treating fans with her trendy OOTD pictures, the 20-year-old actress is active on Instagram with as many as 203k followers.

The young diva has got a striking fashion sense and her aesthetically curated Instagram feed proves the same!

Apart from acting and dancing, Nidhi's other hobbies include reading and singing.

Nidhi is also a big fan of Arijit Singh. Blessed with a soulful voice herself, Nidhi often posts her singing videos on Instagram.

Currently, Nidhi Bhanusali is also taking up other classes to blossom herself into a better artist. “She is learning to sing at the Suresh Wadkar Academy. She has also been learning Bharatanatyam for the last 9 years. This year she will receive her Visharad", Nidhi's mother Pushpa was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

While Nidhi looks at becoming a better actor, she has already received big Bollywood projects during the course of her TV show. “She was offered the part of Janhvi Kapoor’s friend in Dhadak. Later, she was also offered to play Anushka Sharma’s younger version and even Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter in their respective movies. However due to the scheduled Taarak Mehta… shoot and her studies, she wasn’t able to take up any other projects,” said the mother.

