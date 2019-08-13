Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs Bhide’s fiery photoshoot will blow away your mind

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star cast enjoys a huge fan base in the country. The SAB TV’s comedy show has been running on the small screen for 11 years and still fans get excited to learn anything new about the show or the star cast. Even though fans’ favorite actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben has left the show, other cast members like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu) and others have kept the viewers hooked with their amazing acting and sense of humour. Another actress who has made a special place in viewers’ hearts is Sonalika Joshi who plays the character Mrs Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sonalika Joshi recently took to her Instagram to surprise her fans with her smoking hot pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress wrote, “VAMPISH Looks !!!(my photo shoot) .....something very different from simple sophisticated MADHAVI.(which i m playing since 11 years)..&nw i m looking forward to it (something again challenging ).....Actors are always Hungry to play different roles...& has to b” In the pictures, Sonalika looked every bit of gorgeous flaunting varied expressions and western look. Check out her pictures here-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs Bhide’s fiery photoshoot pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs Bhide’s fiery photoshoot pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi has always been spotted wearing sarees and a bun in her comedy show. Fans have loved her as Madhavi, who is a housewife and very soft-spoken with a caring nature. The actress’ pictures are stark opposite from the persona she plays on television. For the unversed, Sonalika Joshi has been a part of Marathi TV as well other than being part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Mrs Bhide

Talking about the popular comedy show, it began in 2008 and in no time made a special place in the hearts of people with its crisp comedy and hilarious characters. Even after 11 years, the show still manages to top the TRP charts and make people laugh with its fresh storyline. Especially, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s chemistry on the show made it a household name. Even big Bollywood celebrities have made their appearance on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in order to promote their films.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani

