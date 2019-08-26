Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter is pregnant

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows, thoroughly enjoyed by people in every household. Known for its comedy and epic life lessons, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for a decade now. One of the popular characters of the show, Rita Reporter is recently in news. Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda is expecting her first child with husband Malav Rajda. The couple recently shared some love loaded pictures on social media to grab all the attention.

Priya Ahuja Rajda took to her Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy. She wrote, " Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows...Could not be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami."

Priya Ahuja Rajda is the wife of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah chief director Malav Rajda and the couple is seen enjoying their babymoon in Maldives. The have shared many pictures on Instagram to celebrate their happiness.

Priya Ahuja is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing next to her husband, Malav.

Here are some more pictures from the couple's babymoon in Maldives.

