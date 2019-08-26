Monday, August 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter is pregnant

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter is pregnant

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda is expecting her first child with husband Malav Rajda. The couple recently shared some love loaded pictures on social media to grab all the attention.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2019 6:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter is pregnant

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows, thoroughly enjoyed by people in every household. Known for its comedy and epic life lessons, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for a decade now. One of the popular characters of the show, Rita Reporter is recently in news. Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda is expecting her first child with husband Malav Rajda. The couple recently shared some love loaded pictures on social media to grab all the attention.

Priya Ahuja Rajda took to her Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy. She wrote, " Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows...Could not be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami."

Priya Ahuja Rajda is the wife of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah chief director Malav Rajda and the couple is seen enjoying their babymoon in Maldives. The have shared many pictures on Instagram to celebrate their happiness. 

Priya Ahuja is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing next to her husband, Malav. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda) on

Here are some more pictures from the couple's babymoon in Maldives.

View this post on Instagram

I’m a true OceanHolic #maldives #ocean #travel #travelpics

A post shared by Pri🐾 (@priyaahujarajda) on

View this post on Instagram

Agar tum saath ho 🥰

A post shared by Pri🐾 (@priyaahujarajda) on

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani poses with team, to enter show soon

Click here to get latest Bollywood News| Lifestyle Updates

Click here to get latest Celebrity News| Celebrity Photos

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHrithik Roshan: My failures made me who I am today Next StoryHave Ileana D’Cruz and husband Andrew Kneebone called it quits?  