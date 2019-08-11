Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Bapuji turns 47, here are his shocking real-life photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. People fully enjoy the family drama of Dayaben, Jethalal, their family and friends. Each character makes us learn a new lesson every day. In fact, every character of the show has a special part to play in their day to day life. Bapuji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma aka Amit Bhatt turns 47 today. Amit Bhatt is seen in many shows like Yes Boss, Funny Family.com. F.I.R and many more. Bapuji of TMKOC is married and a loving husband. Here's a sneak-peek to his real-life photos.

Playing the doting role of Champak Chacha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made Amit Bhatt touch the news heights of success.

Seeing his photos with his wife, it seems Amit Bhatt is a loving husband and loves to travel. He is a father of twin sons.

It is surprising to see that Amit Bhatt is just turned 47 and he is playing the role of an old man in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Moreover, Amit Bhatt is seen in Salman Khan's home production movie LoveYatri too. He is one of the popular actors in Gujarati cinema. He has also done stage shows like Gupchup Gupchup, Parke Paise Lila Laher, Chahera Par Mahoru and many more. However, what made him famous and popular is his role as Bapuji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

