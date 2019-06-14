Surbhi Chandna confirms doing Sanjivani 2, starts shooting with Namit Khanna, Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Bahl

Soon after Surbhi Chandna took an exit from Ishqbaaz, fans were eager to see their favourite actress back in action. Now finally, their dreams have come true. Surbhi Chandna is making a return on television with Sanjivani 2. The show will be a reboot version of popular early 2000s show Sanjivani. The revamped version will have the original cast including Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl retained. After much speculations, Surbhi has finally confirmed that she's doing Sanjivani 2 with an Instagram post. Few days ago, reports were doing rounds that Sanjivani 2 has gone on floors, but there was still no social media post from Chandna's side. Hence, after wait of few days, Surbhi has confirmed that she's going to be the female lead in Sanjivani 2.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram story

In Sanjvani 2, Surbhi Chandna will be romancing Namit Khanna who was last seen in TV show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya. Siddharth P Malhotra, the producer of the show shared a picture from the sets of Sanjivani 2 and made it official. Surbhi shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, 'Grateful Everyday'.

Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl can also be seen in the picture. According to the reports, Sanjivani 2 will go on air by July end. Rohit and Sayantani will be the new characters on the show and will have an important roles to play. The producer also mentioned that he had auditioned 70-80 actors before Surbhi Chandna and finally roped her in.