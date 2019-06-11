Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani’s underwater romance will give you butterflies, watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI SINHA Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani’s underwater romance in Maldives

Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani were next in line, after Ace Of Space fame couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, to visit the beautiful land of Maldives. The couple was seen winning hearts in the eleventh season of the MTV reality show and earned a huge fan base. They are probably the only couple who maintained their relationship even when the show was over. Shruti and Rohan flew away to the Maldives for a mini vacation and their pictures and videos are proof that they enjoyed the time to the fullest. From romancing underwater to enjoying the sunsets together, Shruti and Rohan had the time of their lives.

Shruti Sinha, who is currently seen on Roadies Real Heroes, took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her romance with boyfriend Rohan Hingorani. In the video, the duo is seen romancing under the water as Rohan kisses Shruti hand like a true gentleman. Shruti captioned the video saying, “I’m the cutest.” Well, her caption came as a response to Rohan’s post who shared a similar video and wrote, “Who’s the cutest ???” Check out the video here-

Shruti and Rohan’s Instagram is flooded with pictures of the two enjoying sun and sand in the Maldives. While Shruti can’t resist posing in gorgeous bikini by the beachside, Rohan cannot help but enjoy underwater in the posts. Rohan even shared about his little adventure of snorkeling and wrote, “So Shruti and I decided to go pretty deep into the ocean (on our own!) cause all snorkeling trips were canceled because of the weather. It was Shruti's first time snorkeling as well!” Check out more pictures and videos from Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani’s Maldives vacation-

Revealing details about her relationship with Rohan Hingorani, Shruti Sinha in an interview with Times Now said that the couple is still looking forward to their time together. She called Rohan's proposal on the reality show Splitsvilla 11 and said, "It was not a marriage proposal. I am too young to get married. I am only 20. He joked about finding a wife and everyone started teasing. But let’s see where we are in a couple of years. It was very surprising at that moment and I didn’t know that he will miss me even after getting evicted. He wanted to do something special for me and Handa helped him."

