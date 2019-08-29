Splitsvilla 12: Witness Sunny Leone's bae-watch session in MTV's show

MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 12 which began a few weeks back is filled with hottest hookups, dramatic breakups, and shocking controversies. The madness has just begun in this season of the show which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. This week, the contestants, Alfez & Piyush will gang up against the participants who tried to vote them out which leads into an intense fight between the contestants.

Sunny Leone calls all the 10 boys for the ‘bae-watch’ session - 'Who's got them' to give them tips about impressing girls and how to they win their hearts. Sunny then introduces the task, during the task Priyamvada falls for Uday's moves that make Hridaya extremely jealous and tells him to stay away from him as she needs more time now to think about their relationship. The boys showcase their skills to impress & propose the girls they like.

Talking about the contestants of this season, the list of female participants include names of Aahna Sharma, Priyamvada Kant, Bhavya Sharma, Aradhana Sharma, Hridya Prajapati, Soundarya Thakur, Alice Gari, Jinal Sharma, Arshiya, Meisha Iyer. While the list of male contestants includes names of Shivam Bihari, Pranav Bhardwaj, Uday Sachdeva, Anshit Khandelwal, Pulkit Kapoor, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, Rahul Gujral, Abhinay (Loka), Ankush Kalyan, Sambhav Baid, Ashish Bhatia, Shrey Mittal, Alfez Khaishagi, Aman Dheer, and Piyush Sharma.

