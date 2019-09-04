Splitsvilla 12: Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha challenge contestants’ bond through Love Helpline task

This week on MTV Splitsvilla X2, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha bring yet another challenging task for the contestants, called the Test your Bond task - 'Love Helpline' that will make the couples arrange numbers at different levels. During the last stage, whoever dials the correct number to the hosts wins the task. which will have 4 couples participating and competing against each other.

The task begins with boys solving a puzzle, made of a girls’ face, followed by a banana eating session where the girls have to finish eating bananas. After finishing the bananas, the girls need to dip themselves in the paint & roll on a mat which will reveal their last number.

In between this, Ashish-Piyush, Arshiya-Miesha, Bhavya-Ahana get into an ugly spat during the dome session when Rannvijay and Sunny Leone for the first time ask the contestants to choose their connection and stand in front of the oracle to test their ideal match, to ultimately become the chosen one in the Villa. Which couple will get their first ‘best shot at love’ and who gets into an ugly spat with whom? Watch out for this week’s episode, on Friday at 7 pm only on MTV.

Talking about the contestants of this season, the list of female participants include names of Aahna Sharma, Priyamvada Kant, Bhavya Sharma, Aradhana Sharma, Hridya Prajapati, Soundarya Thakur, Alice Gari, Jinal Sharma, Arshiya, Meisha Iyer. While the list of male contestants includes names of Shivam Bihari, Pranav Bhardwaj, Uday Sachdeva, Anshit Khandelwal, Pulkit Kapoor, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, Rahul Gujral, Abhinay (Loka), Ankush Kalyan, Sambhav Baid, Ashish Bhatia, Shrey Mittal, Alfez Khaishagi, Aman Dheer, and Piyush Sharma.

