Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s latest picture sets major mother-daughter goals. Seen yet?

TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame with her character of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently ruled the headlines when she filed an FIR against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. Now, days after the issue has been settled down, the actress took to her Instagram to share a perfect family picture with her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress posted a picture in which she can be seen laughing her heart out with her daughter by her side. Shweta Tiwari appears to be in a happy place in the post and her fans are very delighted to see that.
Sharing the picture on her social media, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Scene: Family. Take: Life. And... Action! Do you ever wish you could freeze the moments of time you have with your children or loved ones? If only we could! Although we cannot stop time, we can take the right measures for our health to actively be a part of them to create precious memories Do you feel it too?” Check out the picture here-
On the other hand, daughter Palak Tiwari also took to her social media to share a picture of her mother in which she can be seen enjoying her precious moment while reading a book. Palak shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘lil mom enjoying her book.’ In this picture as well, Shweta Tiwari can be seen flaunting her infectious smile. Check out-
For the unversed, Shweta and her daughter Palak Tiwari were ruling the headlines recently when Abhinav Kohli got arrested for domestic violence. While Shweta kept mum about the issue, Palak Tiwari broke her silence through a long Instagram post. She clarified that her step-father Abhinav Kohli never physically assaulted her and asked the viewers to not judge their family on things they have just heard in the news. Palak also revealed that even though her step-father hasn’t ever harmed her physically, he has said things to her which can harm any woman’s dignity and self-respect.
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
On the related note, there have been rumours that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will soon make her acting debut. However, the actress has always squashed all rumours and revealed that the star kid will first complete her education.
