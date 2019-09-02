Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s latest picture sets major mother-daughter goals. Seen yet?

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s latest picture sets major mother-daughter goals

TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame with her character of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently ruled the headlines when she filed an FIR against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. Now, days after the issue has been settled down, the actress took to her Instagram to share a perfect family picture with her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress posted a picture in which she can be seen laughing her heart out with her daughter by her side. Shweta Tiwari appears to be in a happy place in the post and her fans are very delighted to see that.

Sharing the picture on her social media, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Scene: Family. Take: Life. And... Action! Do you ever wish you could freeze the moments of time you have with your children or loved ones? If only we could! Although we cannot stop time, we can take the right measures for our health to actively be a part of them to create precious memories Do you feel it too?” Check out the picture here-

On the other hand, daughter Palak Tiwari also took to her social media to share a picture of her mother in which she can be seen enjoying her precious moment while reading a book. Palak shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘lil mom enjoying her book.’ In this picture as well, Shweta Tiwari can be seen flaunting her infectious smile. Check out-

Palak Tiwari shares mother Shweta Tiwari's happy picture

For the unversed, Shweta and her daughter Palak Tiwari were ruling the headlines recently when Abhinav Kohli got arrested for domestic violence. While Shweta kept mum about the issue, Palak Tiwari broke her silence through a long Instagram post. She clarified that her step-father Abhinav Kohli never physically assaulted her and asked the viewers to not judge their family on things they have just heard in the news. Palak also revealed that even though her step-father hasn’t ever harmed her physically, he has said things to her which can harm any woman’s dignity and self-respect.

On the related note, there have been rumours that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will soon make her acting debut. However, the actress has always squashed all rumours and revealed that the star kid will first complete her education.

