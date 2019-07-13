Shraddha Arya unhappy over Anita Hassanandani being highest paid in Nach Baliye, Naagin 3 actress reacts

Shraddha Arya unhappy over Anita Hassanandani being highest paid in Nach Baliye

Shraddha Arya, who is seen in popular show Kundali Bhagya, is upset with the makers of Salman Khan’s show Nach Baliye 9 over Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani being highest-paid. A couple of days ago, reports started popping up that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is getting paid Rs 30 lakh per episode which is the highest among all other contestants. A report in Bollywoodlife said, “Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn’t materialize. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn’t refuse.” Anita Hassanandani will be participating with her husband Rohit Reddy while Shraddha Arya will be seen with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.

The latest rumours suggest that Shraddha Arya is not very happy with Anita Hassanandani getting paid more than her. It is said that Shraddha reportedly wanted to get paid more since she is doing the most popular show on TV Kundali Bhagya and is also participating in the show with her ex-boyfriend. Well, it is not disclosed yet that how much is Shraddha getting paid but the actress is definitely not happy with the makers.

Coming back to Anita Hassanandani, the actress was asked about her paycheck as well as the show, she told TOI, "I wouldn't know that because I don't know how much others are getting paid, but I am really happy with what I am getting." She added, "I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye. There's a right time for everything and I think this was the perfect time for me to take up this show. It took me many years to convince my baliye (partner) to do this show. Apart from this Naagin 3 just ended and I had all the time in hand. This is a show which needs 100 per cent focus and I now have all the time."

On the other hand, Nach Baliye 9 will witness popular TV celebs like Vishal Aditya Singh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aly Goni, Urvashi Dholakia and others. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul after Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget stepped out. It will air on television from July 19.

