Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shiv Thakare lifts Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 trophy, wins Rs 17 Lakh cash prize (In Pics, Videos)

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2’s house hosted a round of 15 contestants for 100 days at the end of which Shiv Thakare was announced the winner. With multiple cameras recording them 24×7, the season was hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar, Kishori Shahane, Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap made it to top 6 on the night of the grand finale episode. Neha Shitole and Shiv Thakare locked horns at the end when host Mahesh finally announced the former Roadies contestant, Shiv as the winner of season 2. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Shive walked away with prize money of Rs 17 lakhs.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner

Shiv was handed over the trophy by host Manjrekar and also a cheque amounting to Rs. 17 lakhs. The actual prize money was 25 lakhs but during a task, the contestants lost a huge amount due to a silly mistake. Shiv not only took home the trophy and the prize money but also a film offered by Mahesh Manjrekar himself.

Shiv was offered and promised a lead role in an upcoming Marathi film directed by Manjrekar during the finale. Shiv’s sweetheart and co-contestant Veena was also seen carrying the broadest smile as Shiv was announced the winner.

While the first season of the show was won by Megha Dhade, Shiv Thakare won everyone’s hearts with his simplicity and honest game, weaving a massive fan-following during the course of the show.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page