Sanjivani 2 Teaser Out: Go down the memory lane with Surbhi Chandna and Mohnish Bahl's show

Sanjivani 2 teaser out

Sequel of one of our childhood's favourite shows Sanjivani will soon go on air and this made us super excited. The makers of the show dropped the teaser of Sanjivani 2, thus, taking us on a nostalgic ride. The teaser begins with Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli coming out of an operation theatre while the theme song of the show plays in background. The two doctors can be seen sporting their pleasant smiles. The latter half of the teaser introduces us to two new characters played by Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna.

Mohnish Bahl, who will be reprising the role of Dr. Shashank took to Instagram to share the teaser with the caption, "Nostalgia, happiness and another bunch of fabulous memories. Sanjivani 2, the 'doctored' version- here we come! Can't wait to be back home at Sanjivani. Hope you guys like it!". Check out the video below.

Gurdeep will also be reprising her role of Dr. Juhi. The three new characters will be Dr. Ishani played by Surbhi, Dr. Sid, which will be essayed by Namit Khanna and Dr. Anjali to be played by Sayantani Ghosh.

Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the popular TV show of the same name that went on air in 2002. While the teaser is out, makers are still keeping the launch date under wraps. However, Pinkvilla reports that Sanjivani is speculated to go on air from August 12. A source informed, “Post the Nach Baliye launch, the channel is all set to introduce Sanjivani from August 12. The show will most probably take the 7:30 PM time slot replacing Gul Khan’s Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.”