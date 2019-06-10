Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner announced- Sugandha Date wins the trophy

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner announced- Sugandha Date wins the trophy

Sugandha Date from Nagpur was announced the winner of singing-based reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs"

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 7:18 IST
Representative News Image

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner announced- Sugandha Date wins the trophy

Sugandha Date from Nagpur was announced the winner of Zee TV's singing-based reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" on Sunday and was presented with a trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

"I am very happy that I have become the winner of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'. I could make everyone proud and live up to their expectations. I wasn't sure about winning, but I had a feeling that if I'll give my best then I might win," said Sugandha. 

"I will save the prize money (Rs 5 lakh) for my life's best opportunity. My whole journey on '...Li'l Champs' was beautiful," she said.

Pritam Acharya and Mohammad Faiz were announced the first and second runner-ups, respectively. 

"Sugandha was consistently performing well throughout the season. She truly deserves to win and I wish her all the best for a great career in music," judge Shaan said.

Judge Richa Sharma also congratulated the winner. "I have seen a consistent growth in this kid as a performer. Sugandha has always taken the feedback well and has worked constructively on her singing abilities week after week to improve herself to the fullest," she said.

Praising Sugandha, judge Amaal Mallik said, "The simplicity and honesty with which she undertakes her craft, doesn't come easy. It's what makes her a singer, that's a class apart. She'll go a long way and I'm sure she'll flourish in the areas she taps."

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryYami Gautam thrilled with gift from Jackie Chan Next StoryWorld Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra celebrate team India's victory  