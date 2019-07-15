Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roadies Real Heroes written update July 14, 2019: Aadil, Arun, Sahiba fight to survive, Prince's gang enjoys immunity

Roadies Real Heroes has reached to the point where every episode narrates a new tale. The latest episode of Roadies Real Heroes served as a shocker for everyone. The host of the show, Rannvijay announced that all the Roadies are unsafe and will vote out one member from the other gangs. However, only Prince's gang will enjoy immunity that week. Milind, on the other hand, had to give up his safe immunity band which led to Neha Dhupia's break down.

Roadies Real Heroes contestants Aadil, Sahiba, and Arun were voted out, however, they will be given a chance to mark their comeback. They will fight against each other and the survivor will come back to the show. What happened next will give you another shock! Prince's gang which is immune will give a disadvantage to Sahiba. This will affect her upcoming task.

All the gang members and gang leaders reach the next task location as they leave from Wayanad. After reaching the next task location, Rannvijay declared what the upcoming task will be like. And much to the surprise of everyone, it was a mathematical task. Aadil, Sahiba and Arun could take help from three gang members. So, Sahiba seeks help from Tara, Arun takes Arushi’s help and Aadil seeks Bhargsethu’s help.

The task was to row a boat and pick up the boxes from the river. After this, they had to solve the mathematical equations. Sahiba and Tara planned it properly and applied strategies. However, Aadil and Arun failed to cope up with their team members.

Everyone got impressed by seeing Bhargsethu's performance. Though Aadil loses his breath, Bhargesethu alone swam and pulled the heavyweights. With the planned strategy, Tara and Sahiba were leading the task. Gradually Sahiba won the task and Tara bagged immunity for herself. Arun got saved however, Aadil lost the task.

Shockingly, Aadil started blaming Nikhil for his loss and Nikhil remained silent.

