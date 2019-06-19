Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roadies Real Heroes: Will things turn sour between Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula after Tarun’s eviction?

One of the most popular reality shows of the small screen, Roadies Real Heroes witnessed a shocking double eviction announced by ringmaster Ranvijay Singha. After the announcement, it was Pooja and Tarun who had to leave the show that became a reason for the gang-leaders to fight especially Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.

Even though Tarun belonged to Sandeep Singh’s gang, his loyalty towards Prince made the gang-leader cry. At the end of the episode, the flashback showed how Neha guided Milind to target the strongest candidate for the vote-out. He misunderstood the same that led to Tarun’s eviction. After Tarun, it was Soheil (the joker) who replaced him in Sandeep’s team

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prince upset after Tarun's vote-out.

Gang-leader Nikhil Chinapa in his Instagram post also opened about the whole scenario and said that it was shocking to see Tarun get evicted who had so much to offer- "a lot promises and a lot of swag and style." He said that Tara got the hint, but it was Bidhan’s vote that was unusual and unexpected. Prince definitely was at the loss as he paid a lot of attention to Tarun and Tarun that it definitely felt as if his own gang leaders had to think for themselves.

Nikhil also wrote, “The other slip between the cup and the lip, was Milind’s vote. Neha, usually the canny captain that she is, was having an off day. First, she was convinced by others to give Tara an immunity. He was always going to be safe anyway, so it was a wasted immunity. Second, her “ishaara” to Milind was misunderstood by him, but not Tara. Tara got the ishaara right, Milind didn’t. The result, Nikita survived.”

He further said, “Raftaar, sensing his opportunity to extract revenge for Xerxes’ exit sent a clear message to his gang. While my paranoid brain did briefly worry for Lakshya, the chance to both weaken Sandeep and avenge Xerxes by targeting Tarun, was much too shiny a cherry to pass up for both Raftaar and his gang. (TO BE CONTINUED): @rjdeigg @mtvroadies @mtvindia.”

What’s your take on the shocking eviction of Tarun and will this affect Prince and Neha’s equation in the game?