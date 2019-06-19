Roadies Real Heroes: Will things turn sour between Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula after Tarun’s eviction?

One of the most popular reality shows of the small screen, Roadies Real Heroes witnessed a shocking double eviction announced by ringmaster Ranvijay Singha. After the announcement, it was Pooja and Tarun who had to leave the show that became a reason for the gang-leaders to fight especially Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.
Even though Tarun belonged to Sandeep Singh’s gang, his loyalty towards Prince made the gang-leader cry. At the end of the episode, the flashback showed how Neha guided Milind to target the strongest candidate for the vote-out. He misunderstood the same that led to Tarun’s eviction. After Tarun, it was Soheil (the joker) who replaced him in Sandeep’s team
Gang-leader Nikhil Chinapa in his Instagram post also opened about the whole scenario and said that it was shocking to see Tarun get evicted who had so much to offer- "a lot promises and a lot of swag and style." He said that Tara got the hint, but it was Bidhan’s vote that was unusual and unexpected. Prince definitely was at the loss as he paid a lot of attention to Tarun and Tarun that it definitely felt as if his own gang leaders had to think for themselves.
Nikhil also wrote, “The other slip between the cup and the lip, was Milind’s vote. Neha, usually the canny captain that she is, was having an off day. First, she was convinced by others to give Tara an immunity. He was always going to be safe anyway, so it was a wasted immunity. Second, her “ishaara” to Milind was misunderstood by him, but not Tara. Tara got the ishaara right, Milind didn’t. The result, Nikita survived.”
Have you ever heard the quote - the early bird gets the worm? In my opinion, much is made of the good luck of the early bird but not enough of the bad luck of the early worm, that poor witless chap. Imagine his (rather short) life. Wakes up early, full of vim & vigour and bounds out of bed with a spring in his step. With a cheerful song on his rubbery lips (probably the Spice Girls), pokes his head out of his burrow to catch a glimpse of sunshine.. and chomp ☠️ . Poor bugger, probably never saw it coming. Never saw the shadow flit across the sun as that bird (probably a crow with a hangover, returning from an all-night rave) lined him up, swooped in low and gobbled him whole, with an unwashed, unbrushed beak to boot. Life, and that Spice Girls song cut off midway. “So tell me what you want, what you really really wa...” 🦅 . The end. 💥 The end of the road for Tarun who had so much to offer, so much promise, so much swag and style. Never saw the end coming, till it was too late. Bidhan’s vote though unusual, wasn’t unexpected. Prince had been paying so much attention to Tara and Tarun, it was bound to have made his own gang feel like they had to fend (and think) for themselves. Perhaps Bidhan didn’t realise that part of the reason Prince put them on a pedestal (besides the fact that he’s genuinely fond of the both of them) is that their continued loyalty was crucial for his own gang’s survival in vote-outs. The other slip between the cup and the lip, was Milind’s vote. Neha, usually the canny captain that she is, was having an off day. First, she was convinced by others to give Tara an immunity. He was always going to be safe anyway, so it was a wasted immunity. Second, her “ishaara” to Milind was misunderstood by him, but not Tara. Tara got the ishaara right, Milind didn’t. The result, Nikita survived☀️ . Raftaar, sensing his opportunity to extract revenge for Xerxes’ exit sent a clear message to his gang. While my paranoid brain did briefly worry for Lakshya, the chance to both weaken Sandeep and avenge Xerxes by targeting Tarun, was much too shiny a cherry to pass up for both Raftaar and his gang. (TO BE CONTINUED) 📸: @rjdeigg @mtvroadies @mtvindia.
What’s your take on the shocking eviction of Tarun and will this affect Prince and Neha’s equation in the game?