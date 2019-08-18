Roadies Real Heroes: Arun Sharma wins the title of 16th edition of reality show

Arun Sharma wins Roadies Real Heroes

As another exciting and a memorable journey comes to an end, the 16th season of India’s longest-running adventure reality show, Droom.in MTV Roadies Real Heroes powered by Oppo, co-powered by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training Woodland, has its winner in the Kashmiri boy, Arun Sharma. A part of gang leader Raftaar’s team, Arun took the trophy home, defeating Gang Prince in the grand finale on Sunday. This season, premiered on 10th February 2019, took the viewers to the magnificent hills of South India, from the Kannan Devan Hills of Munnar to the western ghats of Chikmagalur, to the highest peak of Karnataka- Mullayanagiri and unfolded yet another beautiful journey.

Arun witnessed an eventful journey on Roadies Real Heroes. He impressed everyone with his skills in the Culling Round but failed to get a direct entry in the show. However, post his wild card entry on the show, Arun hasn’t looked back. Not only did he win many hearts in the show, he maintained consistency in his performances throughout the season. Arun emerged victorious in the finale task- Roadies Real Hero task which was the ultimate test of strength and courage. The ex-contestants cheered for the finalist and kept the excitement exceedingly high.

On winning the show Arun said, “Coming from a remote village called Nahoti near the LOC, with financial issues and lack of language skills, it was difficult for a boy like me to make it. But as they say, the one who has seen the difficult times, values victory more. Being rejected from the culling, was never a setback because of 2 reasons: A. The respect I earned after the culling itself was inexpressible and B. Because I crawled my way back into the game with even more vigor. Tasks was one thing I was forever confident about, because I believed in my strength and that helped me win titles like those of the Task Monkey, the Beast or Bolt Lightning. Moreover, the biggest hand in my success has been of my gang leader, Raftaar sir. The epitome of humbleness, integrity and love, I was mesmerized being guided under him and can never forget those eyes that looked at me as his final hope. The journey was well lived, with my friends and foes, but I conquered them all and I can't thank them enough. I believe that with a stubborn mind and a constantly improving skill set, you can conquer anything.”

Roadies Real Heroes upped the ante with its innovative theme and thrilling twists and turns. Celebrating the undying spirit of some real-life heroes, this season also had the legendary sportsman and real-life warrior, Sandeep Singh marking his TV debut and joining the team of gang leaders, along with small screen’s favorite star Prince Narula, season expert Nikhil Chinapa, rap king Raftaar, the poised and two-time winner, Neha Dhupia. And to top it all, the Ringmaster Rannvijay Singha, like every year, stirred up the game like never before. The season also had thrilling and nerve-racking tasks such as Do The Flip, one of the most challenging, Treasure Rumble and Gayi Maths Pani Mein, which examined the cognitive skills of the contestants. Braving each one of them, the contestants this season made every moment worth the while.

The finale episode of Roadies Real Heroes aired on 18th August at 6PM on MTV.