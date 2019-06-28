Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s romantic pictures from their pre-honeymoon trip are full of love

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Television actress Charu Asopa in a private affair that took place in Goa on June 16. The couple before their European honeymoon trip have headed out to Thailand for a pre-honeymoon period. In the pictures that the duo has shared on their social media account, they can be seen filled with love and it seems that the two can’t take their eyes off each other.

They have been spamming their Instagram account with their PDA pictures that are so full of love. In some pictures, they can be seen walking hand-in-hand while in the others, they are sharing a cozy moment by the beach. The model looked sporty as he wore black Ganji and short while the actress looked sexy in her baby pink playsuit.

Have a look at some of their pictures:

Before heading out for Thailand, the couple did a live chat in which they revealed, “We had a beautiful wedding and enjoyed all the functions. About our honeymoon, we have a lot of work commitments before we fly out in mid-July. But before that, we will take a short break and visit the Far East, come back and complete out shoots. We can’t reveal much about the Europe vacation.”

Charu rose to fame through Mere Angne Mein. She opened up about her relationship with Sen in January this year and ever since the couple has never shied away from sharing their bond over social media. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.