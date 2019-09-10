Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pics: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti goes 'bheegi bhaagi si' in purple saree

Actress Sumona Chakravarti is best known as Kapil's on-screen wife Manju Sharma in Comedy Nights With Kapil. She played Sarla in Season 1 of The Kapil Sharma Show while in Season 2 she's seen as Bhoori.

While Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall, actress Sumona Chakravarti is seen setting style goals during the monsoon season.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame actress on Monday took to Instagram and shared a few photographs from the shoot.

Donning a purple saree with silver danglers on her blouse, Sumona is seen enjoying the rain to the fullest.

"Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si," she captioned the images with the hit song from the 1958 movie "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi".

Sumona has always been an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since Comedy Nights With Kapil had started airing on television. And needless to say that she makes her presence felt every time she appears on the stage to perform her gigs.

Earlier, Sumona had expressed her disappointment over people not taking small screen actors seriously and comparing them to film stars. She had posted a lengthy note on social media, pointing out the discrimination prevailing in Hindi showbiz against TV actors.

"From stylists saying that designers don't want to give their clothes to TV actors... to type casting us... to not even giving us the opportunity or considering us for film auditions and now for web shows. TV actors being pitted against unsuccessful film actors or just simply the ones who have played small character roles," Sumona wrote in the note.

Sumona also shared how she got rejected from getting roles in several projects because of the TV actress tag.

"I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from 'Kapil...' show . No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," she wrote.

