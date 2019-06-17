Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia to shake a leg with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva in Salman Khan's show

From quite some time, there has been reports of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 doing rounds. The exciting feature of this season of the show is probably the idea of the ex-couples competing with the present couples. Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia is yet again associating with Salman Khan, who happens to be the producer of the show this time. There were reports that Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika might shake a leg with her ex Anuj Sachdeva and now she has finally opened up about the same.

Talking about the same, Urvashi in an interview to Mumbai Mirror opened up and said, "The show’s creative team is still in talks to figure out who would be the best match for me. It will be interesting. As far as chemistry goes, we will just have to wait and see how everything else works out." She further said that dancing is something she loves and through the same she can learn a lot. She further said, "For me, it’s like acting. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and not watch it from the outside, the same goes for dance! I recently shot a promo in a grand setup."

On the other hand, when Anuj was asked about the same, he said that he doesn't have a confirmation yet. Further, he added, "How can I do Nach Baliye? I am single!" Talking about their relationship, the two garnered limelight a few years back but no one openly accepted the same. The reports stated that they dated for quite some time but due to the fact that the actor's parents were not in the awe of Urvashi, they decided to split. Talking about other celebrities who are in talks for the show, the names include those of Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary, ex-couples Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.

Coming back to Urvashi's association with the show, considering the fact that she also has professional training, how well will she perform as compared to other contestants? Keep reading for more updates related to the show.

