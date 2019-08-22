Nach Baliye 9: Prabhas and Raveena Tandon recreate Salman Khan’s Jumme Ki Raat hook step, pictures inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas and Raveena Tandon recreate Salman Khan’s Jumme Ki Raat hook step on Nach Baliye 9

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Saaho on various platforms. The two superstars were recently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show where they hypnotized the audience with their charm and now, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have visited Salman Khan produced Nach Baliye 9. The actors appeared to be in a fun mood while promoting their film Saaho on the show and even had many special moments with the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Everyone knows that Prabhas is a man of few words. The actor mostly keeps to himself but when he appeared on Nach Baliye 9, he was out all with his fun side and even recreated Salman Khan’s Jumme Ki Raat hook step with Raveena Tandon.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures have gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen enjoying special moments with the judges and contestants of Nach Baliye 9. While on the show, Prabhas also declared his love for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who is a judge on the dance reality show. Prabhas claimed that “I am a huge fan of Raveena Tandon.” To this, host Maniesh Paul was quick to add jokingly, “Laakhon ladkiyaan fida hain Prabhas par, but Prabhas fida hain Raveena par.” Prabhas also left his fans excited for the episode when pictures of him imitating Salman Khan popped on the internet.

In the pictures, Prabhas can be seen pulling Raveena Tandon’s saree with his mouth just as Salman Khan did in his popular song Jumme Ki Raat in the movie Kick. Along with Prabhas, choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan also shares the same moment with Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor. Check out the pictures here-

Not just Salman Khan’s hook step, Ahmed Khan and Prabhas also danced to Hrithik Roshan’s popular song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from his debut film Kahoo Na Pyaar Hai. They imitated Hrithik’s steps from the song and had a gala time on stage. Even host Maniesh Paul joined them and added to the enjoyment.

On the related note, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 30 this year. Talking about the role, Prabhas has lost 10 Kgs to transform into his character of Saaho. The actor trainer told Mid-Day, “Since he had to lose 10 kilos for Saaho, the hour-long cardio sessions would be either swimming, cycling or playing volleyball. Prabhas loves to play the sport, and it’s only a coincidence that I am also a national-level volleyball player. So, we play together.”

