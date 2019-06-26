Nach Baliye 9 latest update: Not Jennifer Winget or Sunil Grover but Divyanka to host the show, see details

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Not Jennifer Winget or Sunil Grover but Divyanka Tripathi to host the show, see details

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is soon going to hit the Television screens. Every now and then, there are updates coming up about the show which will be produced by Salman Khan this time. A recent update has just poured in after Pinkvilla reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will host the grand premiere of the show. Previously it was Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover who were about to host the show.

Divyanka participated in the dance show in the previous season Nach Baliye 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya and was also announced as the winner. She will now be seen hosting the show post she showed her hosting skills in 'The Voice'. There has been no official announcement on the same from the maker's side.

A closed source informed Pinkvilla about the same and said, "The makers have locked Divyanka to host the first episode which is the grand premiere of Nach Baliye. Whether or not Vivek will be a part of it is yet to be known, but the jodis along with the host will mostly be shooting for the premiere episode on July 2 in Mumbai."

The makers have already released two promos of the show that showed Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli dancing together. The theme of this season of the show will have ex-couples competing against present couples on the dance floor. There are names of Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, etc doing rounds who are also confirmed for the show. The fans might see Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Raveena Tandon on the judge's seat this year.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani is not returning to the show, here’s why

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani shares million dollar selfie with daughter Stuti