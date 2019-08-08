Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Natasa Stankovic sets internet on fire with her latest swimwear pictures

Serbian beauty Natasa Stankovic whom we have seen grooving to the tunes of Badshah in the popular song DJ Wale Babu is these days seen on the reality show Nach Baliye 9. She participated in the show with her ex-boyfriend and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni. Natasa is a social media star as she keeps her fans updated with her new pictures, videos, photoshoots, holiday updates, and whatnot. Natasa rose to fame when she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 8.

Her social media handle is filled with some spicy pictures of her. Be it a casual outfit or a traditional one, bikini or a mini skirt, Natasa slays in all. Have a look at some of her sizzling pictures here:

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary dance for Raveena Tandon on Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, watch video

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie from Happiness Begins tour

Talking about her relationship with Aly, the two broke up sometime back as they had compatibility issues. She, in an interview, revealed that the problems arose when she entered the reality show however when she got eliminated, they were resolved. Sometime back, the two mutually decided to call it off when she came to know that Aly preferred Indian girls over her when. During the course of Nach Baliye 9, they have been asked about their equation a lot of times, but the ex-flames seemed quite confused about the same.

Have a look at her songs here:

ALSO READ: Kartik Aayan goes shirtless and leaves fans jaw-dropped, Sara Ali Khan reacts

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.