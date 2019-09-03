Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Nach Baliye 9: Meet the two wildcard jodis all set to enter dance-reality show

Salman Khan's reality show Nach Baliye 9 will soon witness the entry of wildcard contestants including Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 16:51 IST
Nach Baliye 9: Meet the two wildcard jodis all set to enter Salman Khan’s show

The popular reality show Nach Baliye 9 which began with a new concept of ex-jodis and present couples is soon going to witness the entry of wildcard contestants. As per the current reports it is being said that the makers are keen on getting four jodis for the same two of which will be evicted ones and two will be new. As per reports by Spotboye, the first two jodis who are all set to enter the show as wildcard entrants are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh and Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani.

A source close to the website stated, “Four jodis are coming in very soon as wild card entries. Ex-couple, Vishal and Madhurima, who recently got eliminated, have agreed to be back on the show. Besides them, Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani is also joining the show. Urvashi and Anuj have been approached but since Urvashi is on a holiday, she hasn’t confirmed her participation yet. But if all goes well, she may be on board too.”

Sometimes i wonder how you put up with me, but then I remember oh i put up with you. So we’re even! 😋😘

Talking about Vishal and Madhurima, they just got eliminated after their controversial stint where a video was leaked in which Madhurima Tuli was seen slapping Vishal during the practice sessions. It happened in a fit of a rage where they were seen fighting in front of their entire choreography team. Not only this, Madhurima even lost her control in front of the judges. Talking about Avinash, he has acted in shows like Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Nach Baliye 9 is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

