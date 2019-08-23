Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli slaps ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh during rehearsal

Madhurima Tuli slaps partner Vishal Aditya during rehearsal

TV actress Madhurima Tuli who is currently seen in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh has again hit the headlines. The jodi often creates a lot of buzz due to their bittersweet relationship. The ex-couple have been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a video of Madhurima and Vishal has surfaced on the internet in which they can be seen squabbling.

The situation grew so serious that Madhurima slapped Vishal in a fit of rage in front of their entire choreography team. In the video, one can see Madhurima walking to the corner after the quarrel. When Vishal went behind the actress and approached her. She turned back and slapped him across the face. The reason behind the brawl is still to be known.

Madhurima and Vishal were in the bottom two for the last two weeks along with ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Luckily, Madhurima and Vishal were saved from the elimination.

Vishal, while talking exclusively to Bollywoodlife.com, confirmed about their public spat. “The fight did happen. And I did not hide it because the more you hide things, it gets nastier,'' he said.