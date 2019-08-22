Nach Baliye 9: Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia blasts at makers and calls them unfair

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia, popular for playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Nach Baliye 9. She was seen with her ex-boyfriend and actor Anuj Sachdeva but sadly the two got eliminated in the recent episode and are quite upset about the same. The episode has not been telecasted yet but Urvashi in a recent interview said that the show is more of a drama competition and not dance competition. She even raised the question as to why they were in the bottom four despite performing well.
In an interview she gave to ET, Urvashi said, "After getting a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance, which I know was way better than the marks we received, we get eliminated. Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I’m someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour. The actor, entertainer, and the artiste in me say that we deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."
It couldn't get more cliched than a lady in red saree, romancing a man in sheer shirt on a broken car on a secluded stage... 💃🏻🕺🏻Watch out for #UrUj this weekend on #NachBaliye9!
Be on the look out for this weekend's performance as we dance in the shoes of the legendary @anilskapoor and @sridevi.kapoor ❤️ Don't forget to watch Nach Baliye 9 this weekend at 8pm
She said that she is happy about participating in the show and loved performing on the stage with Anuj. She said that she was capable of pulling off every week with her ex-flame, that has complexities of its own. She said, “I don’t regret being a part of the show, but what's deplorable is the way the show has been formatted, without any clarity in voting, with partiality towards certain couples and without giving everyone a fair stage. Well, if a couple has been scoring good marks, which is only increasing every week and there’s a certain vote bank that I know we have, then it’s difficult for me to believe that we were not able to win the love of our viewers.”
From sharing our joys and tears, to our obstacles, love lives and victories, the journey of parenthood has been memorable and the most special of all! Having my two boys come on stage, was a beautiful moment as these two have supported me in each and every decision in my life. You two make me a better human being each day and whether its dance or life, I say ‘bring it on’ because I’ve got you two by my side!!! . . #NachBaliye9 #AaDekheZara @kshitijdholakia @_sagardholakia_ #PowerOfAWoman #SelflessLove #UrUj @starplus @banijayasia #JodiNo3 #UrvashiDholakia9 @apnanuj
Till now, three celebrity couples have got eliminated from the show which is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and the list includes names of Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag.
