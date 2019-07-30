Nach Baliye 9: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to get evicted this week from Salman Khan’s dance show?

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to get evicted this week from Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9

Nach Baliye 9, produced by superstar Salman Khan, has already gained many praises from the viewers for its blockbuster premiere and entertaining first episode. Fans were not just head over heels about the dance moves but the chemistry between their favorite couples also set the stage on fire. Now that the first episode of the show has already aired and all the contestant jodis have showcased their brilliant performances, its time that one Jodi will get eliminated from the show. According to the latest reports it is said that Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have got eliminated.

Kith and Rochelle have had received low scores from the judges which has become the reason for their elimination. Going by the reports in Spotboye, it is said that the couple is in danger zone and most probably got evicted. However, nothing is confirmed yet. The other participating contestants on the show include Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain, Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary. While these are current couples, the show also has a twist of ex-couples like Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

Nach Baliye has opened to good TRPs on the small screen. The show has returned to TV after two years. While the first Jodi of Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao might get eliminated from the show, it is also said that the first wild card entry Jodi is also gearing up to enter the Salman Khan’s show. As per the latest reports in IWMBuzz, “The first name that might participate as the wild card Jodi is Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna. The ex-couple might be part of the popular reality show."

On the other hand, Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor were also said to have been approached for the dance-based reality show in the past seasons. While talking about participating in the show, Gautami said, "I have had my pregnancies, both of them almost one after the other and there is not much of a gap in between both my kids. And now I guess the makers are fed up of calling us." She said that the makers of the show have approached them 4 times, but they couldn't participate either due to Ram Kapoor's busy schedule or Gautami's pregnancy.

Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. It is co-hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

