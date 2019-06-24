Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Is Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar participating after quitting Dance India Dance 7?

Popular dance reality show Dance India Dance 7 that began last night had Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Raftaar and Bosco Martis as the judges and Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host. However, the actor has bid the show goodbye because of his other crucial commitments. However, fresh reports suggest that the actor will be seen shaking his legs along with his wife Vinny Arora in the show Nach Baliye 9.

The couple is in talks with the makers of the show and if everyone goes down well, they will sign the contract. The actor previously said that doing two shows at the same time is taking a toll on his mental and physical health and that is the reason why he is quitting the show. He opened up in an interview to Bombay Times and said, “I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in future too, I get such good opportunities.”

There are also reports of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes participating in the show. The show will go on air by July 20 and the makers have already released the promo of the same that shows Urvashi Dholakia dancing with a partner. Check it out here:

The show will be produced by Salman Khan this year and might have Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Raveena Tandon on the seat of the judges. The concept this time will have ex-jodis facing competition with the present couples. Talking about the hosts, Sunil Grover might be seen hosting the show this time. However, no official announcement about the same has been given.

