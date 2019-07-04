Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Has Maniesh Paul roped by makers in place of Jennifer Winget for hosting Salman Khan’s show

Talks about Nach Baliye 9 are everywhere now as the show is all set to hit the TV screens on July 20. This season of the show will be produced by superstar Salman Khan and will have ex-couples fighting on the dance floor with present couples. Talking about the host of the show, it was previously being said that Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget and comedian Sunil Grover would host the show this time but now it seems as if the makers have roped in Maniesh Paul for the same.

As per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, the makers have finalised Maniesh as the host of the season. Previously, Nach Baliye 8 winners Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya were supposed to host the premiere episode but after the latter got admitted in a hospital, their association with the show ended. The reports further state that a lot of TV actors added spice to the premiere episode of the show with their performance.

A closed source informed Pinkvilla about the same and said, “The jodis have already shot for the grand premiere of the show in the last three days. Maniesh shot for the premiere episode as the host and will be retained for throughout the season. With the experience and bond he shares with Salman, it was an easy choice to have him on-board after Sunil and Jennifer were ruled out. Apart from the jodis, many Star Parivaar couples including Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam, performed to add spice to the reality show."

Talking about Maniesh, he has hosted a lot of reality shows like 'Dance India Dance', 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'India's Got Talent', 'Indian Idol' among others. He will be making his comeback on TV through Nach Baliye which will make his fans elated. Talking about the judges names of Raveena Tandon, Ali Abbas Zafar and Ahmed Khan have been coming up. However, no official information about the same has been given by the makers.

Two promos of the show have been released by the makers that had Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli. Other celebrities like Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityaami Shirke, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao might also be a part of the show.

