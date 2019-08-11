Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Nach Baliye 9: Govinda's shocking comment on Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship, watch video

Nach Baliye 9: Govinda's shocking comment on Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship, watch video

Nach Baliye 9: Govinda graced the sets of Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Sunita. Here's how he reacted and commented on ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship. Watch video

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 23:49 IST
Representative News Image

Nach Baliye 9: Govinda's shocking comment on Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship, watch video

Nach Baliye 9: Govinda along with wife Sunita was seen on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. This year the theme of Nach Baliye is different. Not only the real-life couples, but even the ex-couples can also participate in the show this season. Henceforth, there are many ex-couple contestants this year. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the ex-couple contestants who is famous not only for their dance performance but for their love-hate relationship. They are often seen pulling each other's legs and even arguing in front of everyone.

The couple always manages to stay in the news for teasing each other and fighting over minutest things. Recently one of the judges of the show, Ahmed Khan remarked and said that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship is that of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh, who struggle together to let go. However, Govinda the dance guru and love guru himself has something else to say. According to Govinda, you cannot force anyone in love. If you tend to force it is not love.

Madhurima Tuli recently in one of the interview said, "Well, we started off like that only, thinking now that we are doing it, we might as well give our 100 percent and try to win the show because that is why we are in it but while rehearsing we have some issues and everything so that became difficult to handle to move forward, but once you come back home, you think to yourself why create so much nuisance and might as well forget whatever happened and do your job and come back home."

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Natasa Stankovic sets internet on fire with her latest swimwear pictures

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGauri Khan shares beautiful photo with Shah Rukh Khan, gets hilarious reaction from Farah Khan Next Story  