Nach Baliye 9: Deepika Padukone to grace Salman Khan’s show with Ranbir Kapoor and not Ranveer Singh, see deets

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to roll on Television. This season’s concept happens to be interesting as the makers have planned to bring in some present couples and some ex-couples on the stage. Well, there were reports that Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might be a part of the premiere episode along with the producer Salman Khan. But the fresh buzz claim that the Chapaak actress will grace the show with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

A source close to the portal India Forums said, "The makers have approached Ranbir Kapoor and not Ranveer Singh to grace the premiere with Deepika Padukone as the celebrity guests. Also, there is news that Salman Khan who is also Producer of the show will also be coming for the first episode. He will be the one who will introduce the Jodi contestants this season."

Something new is coming up pic.twitter.com/jgmLKl6x4y — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2019

However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers’ side. Two promos have already been released by the makers that had two ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh. Apart from them, jodis like Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary to Geeta Phogat-Pawan Singh will also be a part of the show.

The winners of Nach Baliye 8 Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya will be seen hosting the show. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Ahmed Khan will be seen on the judges' seat this season, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

