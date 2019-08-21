Image Source : INSTAGARM Nach Baliye 9 contestant Madhurima Tuli celebrates her birthday, smashes cake on Vishal Aditya Singh's face- Video goes viral

Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singha re the ex-couple contestant of the show. The duo is often seen fighting and pulling each other's leg on the sets of the show. No matter how hard the judges have been trying to sort their personal matters and let that not affect their performance, Vishal and Madhurima have made no stone unturned to bring disgrace to one another. Recently, Madhurima Tuli celebrated her birthday with Nach Baliye team and smashed the cake on Vishal Aditya Singh's face.

As she is seen cutting birthday cake in the video, she captioned it as, "Thank you guys for making my birthday so special. This really means a lot. I always love to work on my birthday. And this was the best of all. Thank you @starplus @banijayasia and team #NachBaliye9 you’ll made it so special. Watch it till the end to enjoy the video!!"

This was Madhurima and Vishal in a fun zone. However, their arguments and quarrels have gone to the extent where there was a buzz that they both are quitting the show. Their fans want them to stick together and forget the differences between them to win the trophy. However, the two could not join hands together and stay happy. They are doing it all for the sake of the competition and hold no soft corner each other.

Madhurima Tuli blamed Vishal of being short-tempered and ill-treating her. Vishal Aditya Singh in his defence said, "I am not short-tempered, stubborn or difficult to work with, it's just that I speak what I feel honest instead of being fake. Recently, there was an incident where Raveena Ma'am asked us Madhurima and me to hug and I said no. Well, just because I said no to hug her doesn't mean I disrespected Raveena Ma'am or Madhurima. I am very clear that we are here together for a professional reason so I don't see the need to hug. We are here to dance and perform together and maintain professional respect and not here to reignite the personal relationship or past equation."

