Nach Baliye 9: Amid slap controversy, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh get eliminated from Salman Khan’s show

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh get eliminated from Nach Baliye 9

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s show Nach Baliye 9 has been ruling the headlines these days for various reasons. From Urvashi Dholakia accusing the makers of the show of being biased towards the younger contestants to actress Madhurima Tuli slapping her partner Vishal Singh during rehearsals, Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing many eyeballs. Amid all the controversies, the latest buzz has it that the Kabir Singh Jodi of the show, Madhurima and Vishal, is the next couple to get eliminated from Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan’s show.

Baby actress Madhurima Tuli and her ex-boyfriend Vishal Singh were the talk of the town, more for their drama than for their dance performances. Judge Ahmed Khan used to lovingly call them the Kabir Singh Jodi since they were inseparable yet used to fight when together. The couple has now been voted out of the show, according to the reports in Spotboye. The couple got minimum votes along with Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and her partner Alam Makkar. The two couples fought it out in the face-off round and Madhurima-Vishal had to bid their good-bye to the show.

Interestingly, Madhurima and Vishal were in the bottom two last week as well when they competed with Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. While Urvashi and Anuj had to leave the show after the results, the actress accused the makers of giving more footage to the drama than to the dance in the show. Urvashi said in an interview, "After getting a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance, which I know was way better than the marks we received, we get eliminated. Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I’m someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour. The actor, entertainer, and the artiste in me say that we deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."

On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli squashed all the rumours and even said that Nach Baliye 9 is a fair play. Vishal and Mudhurima met on the sets of TV show Chandrakanta and fell in love. However, after dating for one year, they called it quits stating many differences.

