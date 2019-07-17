Naagin fame Adaa Khan's smoking hot vacation pictures will make you go weak at the knees

Adaa Khan's vacation pictures

Naagin fame actress Adaa Khan, who was last seen in Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara is currently vacaying in Europe. After visiting Paris, Adaa is soaking in some sun in Spain. The actress shared several pictures from her Paris vacation in which she can be seen posing with Eiffel Tower in the background. The gorgeous lady, who is presently in Spain posted some smoking hot beachside pictures.

In her photos from France, the actress can be seen jumping out of joy while posing in front of Eiffel Tower. Sporting short white dress with matching sneakers and hair left open, Adaa looks elated. ''And Its all in the name of LOVE #paris #singlehappy #lovemyself #eiffeltower #bucketlist #france #travelholic,'' she captioned the photos which also included a lot of selfies.

In her latest picture, Adaa clad in black swimwear looks no less than a goddess. Red lips and high bun accentuated her look. ''I nevr believed in love at first sight .. until i went to IBIZA u took my heart away#bucketlist #travelholic #ibiza #lovemyself,'' she wrote as a caption. Check out the picture below.

For unversed, Adaa, who made her acting debut with Palampur Express has done several TV soaps and reality shows. The actress, who played an important role in Behenein shot to fame with the role of Sesha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin. Adaa has also been seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Comedy Nights Bachao.